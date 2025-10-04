Microsoft's Xbox incurred significant losses as a result of Game Pass. The platform reportedly lost over USD 300 million in Call of Duty sales last year when it added Black Ops 6 to Xbox Game Pass. Just days after Microsoft announced a rebranding and price increase for its Game Pass subscription, Bloomberg highlighted in its report the service’s impact on the company’s profitability, particularly regarding Call of Duty. Offering top titles on Game Pass has cut into potential retail sales, with Xbox “giving up” over USD 300 million in console and PC sales by releasing the game day-one on the service. Last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the first major launch after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, was available on Game Pass at launch, yet 82% of sales came via PlayStation. The lost revenue underscores the cost pressures of AAA development and helps explain the recent price hike. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, October 4, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

