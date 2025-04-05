Call of Duty: Warzone has rolled out a minor update for the Return to Verdansk event. The update adds extra spawns for safes and slightly increases the chances of obtaining rare loot when cracking open these safes. Additionally, the update addresses an issue where players were unable to use UAVs after purchasing them from a Buy Station. The issue is addressed to improve the gameplay. Another update has disabled the Snakeshot ammunition for the Basilisk Revolver while developers investigate an issue with this feature. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Update: Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Reveals Delay in Grand Theft Auto 6 2nd Trailer, Says Marketing To Begin Closer To Launch To Maintain Anticipation.

Call of Duty Warzone Minor Update Now Live for the Return to Verdansk Event

📢 Call of Duty: #Warzone A minor update is now live to add additional spawns for safes and to slightly increase the chance for rare loot while cracking a safe for the Return to Verdansk event. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) April 4, 2025

Call of Duty Warzone Deploys Minor Update To Address an Issue That Briefly Prevented Players From Using UAVs

🛠️ Call of Duty: #Warzone We've deployed a minor update to address an issue that briefly prevented players from using UAVs after purchasing one from a Buy Station. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) April 4, 2025

Call of Duty Warzone Disables Snakeshot Ammunition for the Basilisk Revolver

❗️ Call of Duty: #Warzone We've disabled Snakeshot Ammunition for the Basilisk Revolver while we investigate an issue. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)