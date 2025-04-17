GTA V Enhanced is now free for all players who already own Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) on PC. The updated version comes with features and improvements to make the game smoother. It is now available on the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass. Players can now access GTA V Enhanced through PC Game Pass using the Xbox app. It is also available on the Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. The new version includes upgrades like faster GTA Online vehicles from Hao’s Special Works and better ways to track progress and unlock rewards using Career Progress, and more. Apple Arcade Games: From WHAT THE CLASH? To LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ and Words of Wonders, 5 New Games To Join in May; Check Details.

Best Version of GTAV and GTA Online on PC With GTAV Enhanced

Experience the best version of GTAV and GTA Online on PC with GTAV Enhanced. Free upgrade for all players who already own GTAV on PC, also now available to play with PC Game Pass from the Xbox app on PC: https://t.co/6LiwV8qDEx pic.twitter.com/JD5e4zvF3d — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 15, 2025

