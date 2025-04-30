Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 03 Reloaded is set to launch its mid-season update on May 1. Players will get to explore two new multiplayer maps for gameplay with Directed Mode for Shattered Veil, and new updates in Verdansk. New loadout items like the Vendetta Perk and the Ladra SMG will also be added. In the update, players can travel to an estate turned KGB safehouse in the mid-sized Haven. In Signal Strike, players can revisit the infamous Numbers Station as Operators battle above and below the water. The Operations LTM introduces unique gameplay twists, while the Vendetta Perk lets you track down the enemy who took you out. GTA 6 Release Date: Rockstar Games Rumoured To Reveal Details of Grand Theft Auto 6 in Next 2 Weeks, More Details Expected During Take-Two Earnings Call on May 15.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 03 Reloaded

Plunge into new Call of Duty #BlackOps6 MP maps on May 1: https://t.co/tXY4bmvylJ pic.twitter.com/ULMsbx26SF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 29, 2025

