Microsoft’s Xbox announced a new update allowing gamers to easily find, download, and launch games from the Xbox app. The update enables seamless access to gaming libraries, apps, and play history across Windows PCs and handheld devices. The company stated, "Everyone now has access to the new aggregated gaming library... and can access their cloud-playable titles and play history across all devices." Xbox's new update's key highlights include: (1) aggregated gaming library for launching games, (2) control over what users see, (3) faster access to PC storefronts via My Apps, and (4) pick up a controller and play. Samsung One UI 8 Official Rollout Begins With Several New Features; Check Eligible Devices Names.

Xbox Announces New Update to Help Players Find, Download and Launch Games Easily

Starting today, Xbox is making it easier to find, download, and launch games from your Xbox app, giving you one place for everything you want to play. Learn more: https://t.co/efN5443ULh — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) September 15, 2025

