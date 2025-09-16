Samsung One UI 8 rollout has officially begun for many Samsung Galaxy devices. The Android 16-based operating system brings several new features, such as Gemini Live, Circle to Search with Google, Knox Matrix, Now Brief, Now Bar, updated Secure Wi-Fi, AI Results View, Auto Eraser and many more. Following devices will get the Samsung One UI 8 update - Galaxy S series (all variants of S25, S24, S23, S22), FE models (S24 FE, S23 FE, S21 FE), Galaxy Z Series (Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Z Fold4, Z Flip4) Galaxy Tab Series (Tab S10 FE, Lite and all variants), Tab S9 series and FE model, Also, Tab S8 series, Galaxy A Series including A73, A56, A55, A54, A53, A36, A35, A34, A33, A26, A25, A17 (5G & LTE), A16 (5G & LTE), A15 5G, A07 and A06 (5G & LTE). Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Samsung’s New Fan Edition Smartphone.

Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 for Galaxy Devices

