XChat (X Chat) will be launched soon by Elon Musk's X platform as an alternative to the WhatsApp chat messenger by Meta. According to rumours, the upcoming XChat (X Chat) may be introduced as a dedicated new app that that could replace DMs (Direct Messages). According to the latest update, XChat may allow users to access or use the old DMs of X(Twitter). Grok Voice Mode Released for iOS and Android Apps for SuperGrok Subscribers, Allows Interacting With xAI Chatbot via Talking.

X Chat to Let Users Access old X/Twitter DMs

NEWS: X chat will still let you access/use the old DMs https://t.co/77z8VvbMHN — X Daily News (@xDaily) May 4, 2025

