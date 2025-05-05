Elon Musk's xAI rolled out Grok Voice mode for iOS and Android apps. The new Grok voice mode will help the users interact with the AI chatbot by talking to it. The new feature is only available to the SuperGrok subscribers but is likely to roll out for free use with limits soon. The users can access this mode via the Grok app. Announcing this new feature Grok posted - And Grok said, "Let there be voice," and there was a voice. Skype To Shut Down on May 5: Microsoft Teams To Take Over As New Platform for Communication; Know How To Switch.

Grok Voice Mode Released for SuperGrok Users

And Grok said, “Let there be voice,” and there was voice. pic.twitter.com/BlGi0aKVDg — Grok (@grok) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)