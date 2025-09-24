Vivo X300 Pro specifications and features have been leaked online ahead of its official launch on October 13, 2025. The Pro variant will launch alongside the Vivo X300 standard model, reportedly with the following specs: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip paired with UFS 4.1 storage, 6,500mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging, OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and a 6.78-inch OLED BOE Q10+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. According to SmartPrix, the Vivo X300 Pro will have a 50MP LYT-808 primary OIS camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a Samsung HPB sensor. It will reportedly feature a Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter. OnePlus 15 Launch Likely Soon, Design Leaked; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Release Timeline.

Vivo X300 Pro Specificaitons Leaked Online

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

