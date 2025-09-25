The highly anticipated Xiaomi 17 series will launch today in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The launch event has been confirmed by Xiaomi on its official China website and social media handles. Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 17 series may include the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Along with these models, the company will also launch the Xiaomi Pad 8 and Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro. The launch will take place in China at 7 PM Beijing Time, which is around 4:30 PM in India. The event may be streamed on Xiaomi’s official China website. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched: From Xiaomi 17 Series to Realme GT 8 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra; Check Over 10 Devices That Will Feature Qualcomm’s Flagship Processor.

Xiaomi 17 Series Launch in China

Xiaomi 17 Official Launch Image (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

