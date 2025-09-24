Xiaomi will finally launch its much-awaited Xiaomi 15T series today, September 24, at 14:00 (GMT+2), around 5:30 PM IST, during the Xiaomi Launch September 2025 event along with other products. The upcoming Xiaomi 15T series will include two models: the Xiaomi 15T and the Xiaomi 15T Pro. The Xiaomi 15T is expected to feature a Dimensity 8400 chip, a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, three cameras with a 50MP OmniVision OVX9100 primary sensor, and a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The Xiaomi 15T Pro may come with a Dimensity 9400 Plus, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and the same triple-camera setup. Both models are tipped to include a 32MP front camera. Prices are expected to be around INR 66,000 for the 15T and INR 89,999 for the 15T Pro globally. Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T Launch on September 24, 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity Flagship Processors; Check Expected Xiaomi 15T Series Prices, Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi Launch September 2025 Event Today to Launch Xiaomi 15T Series

Join us at Xiaomi Launch on Sep 24, 14:00 (GMT+2). 🟠📷🔴 So far, yet so close — the next step in mobile imaging.https://t.co/FHl4rTSbWW — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 18, 2025

