Ahead of welcoming New Year 2023, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released a video where he reflected on the Year 2022 and also set out his priorities straight for the coming year. In the video titled, "My New Year message", Rishi Sunak said that the year 2022 was tough. He also spoke about COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact in his country. As the video moves further. Sunak goes on to talk about the measures his government has taken to including backing NHS with record resources, illegal migration, among others. "2023 will have its challenges, but the government I lead will always put your priorities first," Sunak says in his address. UK PM Rishi Sunak Criticised for Asking Homeless Man if He ‘Works in Business,’ Videos Go Viral.

Watch Video:

2023 will have its challenges, but the government I lead will always put your priorities first. My New Year message 👇 pic.twitter.com/KatjfHHjty — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 31, 2022

