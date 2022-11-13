A high-precision strike was carried out near the village of Dnipriany on a building containing up to 500 Russian troops. At least two trucks carrying bodies were reportedly taken to Tavriisk, a town in the Kakhovka district located 80 kilometers east of Kherson.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 13, 2022

