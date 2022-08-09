Anne Heche has gone into come after she met with a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday (August 5). She has been put on a ventilator, confirmed her spokesperson. The actress' representative said in a statement, "At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident." Anne Heche Critical With Severe Burns After Crashing Her Car Into a House in LA – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

