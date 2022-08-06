Hollywood actress Anne Heche reportedly met a fiery car crash on Friday (August 5) morning in Los Angeles and is in critical condition. The 53-year-old actress has been hospitalised after severe burns. She's intubated but expected to live, according to reports. Paul Sorvino Dies At 83: Veteran American Actor Was Best Known For His Roles In Goodfellas, Law & Order And More.

Anne Heche Critical:

Actress Anne Heche in critical condition after crashing into LA home at high speed while fleeing from an earlier accident pic.twitter.com/d83c0mJJT9 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 6, 2022

