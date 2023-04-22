The pay package awarded to Alphabet Inc chief executive officer Sundar Pichai soared to $226 million in 2022, boosted by a triennial stock grant, making him one of the world’s highest-paid corporate leaders. Sundar Pichai's salary was just $6.3 million in 2021 when he was not entitled to the stock award he last received last year. The information was revealed in a filing from the Alphabet Inc. on Friday. Pichai's salary remained at a steady $2 million during past three years. Google Planning Another Round of Layoffs? CEO Sundar Pichai Has This to Say on More Job Cuts At The Tech Giant.

Sundar Pichai’s Earning in 2022

