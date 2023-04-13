Delhi, April 13: Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has spoken out about the likelihood of a second round of layoffs for the tech giant. This comes after Google announced its plan in January to hand over pink slips to over 12,000 employees globally. Nearly 450 Indian employees were also impacted by the layoffs.

Pichai hinted about the layoffs during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The year 2023 has already seen a significant number of layoffs as global tech giants, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and others have terminated employees to cut cost.

Pichai while in his discussion with the Wall Street Journal, said the company is 'very, very focused' on their current opportunities and that there is a 'lot of work left'. He further said that the company is actively allocating resources to its most critical areas to ensure strategic focus and progress.

Responding to a question whether Google employees were asked to cut operating costs by 20 percent this year, Pichai said, "Yes, but not specifically worded that way."

He went on to say that “In different areas, we have different subgoals, but at a company level, do we have goals to durably improve our margins and drive long-term savings?".

Earlier, when google had announced 12,000 job cuts, Pichai had said that cuts were made after careful consideration. "We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We've already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices," he had said in a statement.

Layoffs are increasingly becoming common at multiple big tech companies, including Meta, Amazon, and Twitter. Last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will be firing 10,000 employees in a bid to achieve the 'Year of Efficiency' goal.

