In a shocking incident in Australia, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed multiple times during Mass at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's Wakeley suburb. The disturbing incident captured during the live stream of the Mass shows the moment when a man calmly approached Bishop Emmanuel at the altar and attacked him with a weapon. The incident occurred on Monday, April 15, after 7 pm. The attack left Bishop Emmanuel on the ground while screams echoed through the crowd, prompting several parish members to rush forward and offer assistance. Bishop Emmanuel sustained multiple stab wounds and was swiftly taken to the hospital. The attacker, who reportedly used a pen as a weapon, was detained by the parish members and subsequently arrested by the police. Sydney Mall Attack: Australian Police Probe Why Joel Cauchi, Who Stabbed Six People to Death in Westfield Bondi Junction Mall Targeted Women.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was just attacked live in Wakeley, Sydney and stabbed multiple times with a knife. pic.twitter.com/5FiG2eF0b0 — Eyush (@_EyushVick) April 15, 2024

SYDNEY Bishop Mar Mari stabbed and attacked in terrorist attack during Mass pic.twitter.com/eSTWO3HV4p — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 15, 2024

