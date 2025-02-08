US President Donald Trump on Friday, February 7, announced that he will soon sign an executive order to end the Joe Biden-led previous administration's plan to ban plastic straws in the federal government. In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work." Thus, the US President indicated that they would go back to plastic and end the use of paper straws. PM Narendra Modi To Meet US President Donald Trump Next Week; Co-Chair AI Summit in France With Prez Emmanuel Macron.

