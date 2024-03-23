Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Saturday, March 23, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bhutan despite his busy schedule. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay said, "A big thank you to my brother, PM @narendramodi Ji, for visiting us." Tobgay also said that neither PM Narendra Modi's busy schedule nor the inclement weather prevented him from fulfilling his promise to visit Bhutan. "This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon!" his tweet read. EAM Jaishankar Calls on Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Says He Values His Leadership in Taking Ties Forward.

A Big Thank You to My Brother

A big thank you to my brother, PM @narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor inclement weather could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon! pic.twitter.com/mXkD5a4MUU — Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) March 23, 2024

