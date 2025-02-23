A birthday celebration in Hanoi, Vietnam, took a tragic turn when hydrogen balloons exploded, leaving a woman with facial burns. The incident, captured on video, shows Giang Pham standing under a ceiling filled with balloons at a local restaurant. As she prepared to blow out her birthday candles, the balloons suddenly burst into flames, causing her to scream in pain. She instinctively covered her face, but the fire had already left her with burn injuries. The shocking footage has raised concerns over the safety of using hydrogen-filled balloons at events. Helium or Hydrogen Balloons, Which is Safer? This Gas is Responsible for Fire Catching Balloon Burst Incidents, Check Video.

Hydrogen Balloons Explode After Touching Candle, Woman Suffers Facial Burns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHISANUPONG RITDOMRONGKUL (@thaimusiccover)

