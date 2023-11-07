Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine's Armed Forces commander on Tuesday, November 7, said that his assistant was killed when a birthday gift sent for him exploded. According to a report in Politico, the assistant of Ukraine's army commander was killed in Kyiv due to an explosive that went off as he returned home with a birthday present on Monday, November 6. In an official statement, Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, the commander in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said, "An unknown explosive device went off in one of the birthday gifts. From the beginning of [Russia’s] full-scale invasion, [Major Hennadiy Chastyakov] was a reliable shoulder for me, completely devoting his life to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the fight against Russian aggression." US Announces Security Assistance for Ukraine Worth over USD 400 Million.

Aide to Ukraine's Top General Killed

Ukraine's Armed Forces commander says his assistant was killed when a birthday gift exploded pic.twitter.com/QJTpSAlf9Z — BNO News (@BNONews) November 6, 2023

