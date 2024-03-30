Italy experienced a historic low in births in 2023, marking the 15th year of consecutive decline as the population continues to decrease. The persistently declining birth rate in Italy is viewed as a national crisis. Despite various governments declaring it a priority, none have succeeded in reversing the trend so far. In 2023, Italy registered 379,000 births, representing a 3.6% decrease from 2022 and a significant 34.2% drop from 2008, which was the last year the country saw a rise in birth numbers. This is also the lowest recorded number of births since Italy’s unification in 1861. South Korea’s Birth Rate Falls to All-Time Low Despite Spending Billions to Reverse Trend.

Births Fall in Italy to Record Low

