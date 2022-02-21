A blast was heard early on Monday in the centre of the city of Donetsk, a Reuters witness said. Reportedly, the city of Donetsk is held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Check Tweet:

Blast heard in rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine - Reuters witness https://t.co/V25xz4Ws1opic.twitter.com/ltpYyeU2uh — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)