Mesut Ozil, a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, has announced his retirement from his professional football career. The former Real Madrid and Arsenal man called time on his illustrious career at age 34. Ozil had left Arsenal after a contract termination and moved to Turkey to play for Fenerbache. He then signed for Istanbul Basaksehir. "I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football," he wrote while announcing his decision. Lionel Messi Mobbed at a Restaurant in Buenos Aires, Police 'Rescues' Argentina Football Star; Videos Surface.

Mesut Ozil Retires

