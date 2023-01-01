More than 45,279 number of Americans were Hospitalized with COVID-19 infection in the US, the highest since February 2022 according to the report.

In the United States of America, from 3 January 2020 to 4:54pm CET, 23 December 2022, there have been 99,027,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,080,010 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 15 December 2022, a total of 652,464,668 vaccine doses have been administered. COVID-19 Variant XBB.1.5 Account for Over 40% Cases in US

BREAKING: Number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 rises to 45,279, the highest since February — BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 31, 2022

