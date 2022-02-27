Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered the deployment of its nuclear deterrent forces on high alert because of Western tensions over its invasion of Ukraine. "Western countries are not just taking economic action against our country, but leaders of major Nato nations make aggressive statements about our Country,"Putin told to Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov on Sunday. Putin ordered to move Russia's deterrence forces to a special regime of duty.

