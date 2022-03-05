Russian President Vladimir Putin today warned that any country which will try to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine will be considered a participant in the conflict. He also ruled out the need for imposing martial law at the moment.

See Tweet:

BREAKING: Putin says any country trying to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine will be considered a participant in the conflict — BNO News (@BNONews) March 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)