In a horrific incident reported by the sources, the remains of two children has been found in suitcases sold at an auction in New Zealand. The spectator index reported, 'Remains of two children found in suitcases sold at an auction in New Zealand'.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Remains of two children found in suitcases sold at an auction in New Zealand — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)