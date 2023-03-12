Kingdom Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud announced the establishment of the new national carrier Riyadh Air on Sunday, March 12. Saudi Arabia's new national carrier will leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. Riyadh Air will be a world-class airline, adopting the global best sustainability and safety standards across its advanced fleet of aircraft equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology. Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree to Resume Diplomatic Relations, Reopen Embassies After Talks in China.

Check Official Tweet Below:

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia announces establishment of a new national carrier, Riyadh Air. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 12, 2023

#BREAKING: Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announces the establishment of the new national carrier #RiyadhAir pic.twitter.com/o6qU32fMEq — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) March 12, 2023

