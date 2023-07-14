The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) recently declared its decision to discontinue the inclusion of transgender athletes in female events. This determination is based on the organisation's reference to scientific research, which suggests the existence of advantages that may persist even after a transgender person has undergone their transition. “From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories – in the various disciplines,” the organisation said in a statement on Friday. World Athletics Bans Transgender Women From Female Events.

Trans Athletes Banned From Women Cycling Events:

