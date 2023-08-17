On August 16, a bus abruptly caught fire, sending its passengers fleeing in fear along a highway near Buenos Aires, Argentina. Security cameras for the Buenos Aires police captured footage of the fire that occurred on the General Paz highway. Due to gasoline spills, the fire swiftly spread through the whole bus, preventing other cars from passing. According to local media, an electrical and mechanical issue started the fire, which was extinguished by the local firemen. Meanwhile, there have been no injuries associated with the incident.

Bus Catches Fire in Argentina

Tension arose on a highway in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when a bus unexpectedly burst into flames, causing its passengers to flee in panic pic.twitter.com/7ZUgOlZVf2 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)