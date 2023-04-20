BuzzFeed is reportedly shutting down its news operation. According to the media reports, founder and CEO Jonah Peretti announced the development in a company-wide memo on Thursday. More details are awaited. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Continues Firing, Hands Over Pink Slips to Employees From Advertising Department.

BuzzFeed News Is Shutting Down:

BuzzFeed News is shutting down - CNN — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 20, 2023

