Five soldiers were reportedly injured after a gunman opened fire inside Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia on Wednesday, August 6, prompting a swift emergency response and partial lockdown of the installation. The shooter, who triggered an active shooter alert around 10:56 AM local time, has reportedly been apprehended, and authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community. The wounded soldiers were rushed to Winn Army Community Hospital, though their conditions remain undisclosed. The base urged personnel to stay indoors and secure windows and doors during the chaos. Law enforcement is continuing the investigation, while parts of the base remain under lockdown. Washington Shooting: 3 Killed in Firing Near Meadow Crest Playground in US; Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect.

US Army Base Shooting

🚨 Active shooter situation: Army confirms 5 soldiers shot at Fort Stewart. Suspect is in custody https://t.co/L7dhT5Swbm — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 6, 2025

Active Shooter at Fort Stewart

BREAKING: Active shooter with multiple casualties at Fort Stewart in Georgia, base says pic.twitter.com/cea45VgI7U — BNO News (@BNONews) August 6, 2025

US Army Base Locked Down After Shooting

