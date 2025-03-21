Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was interrupted by a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron during a late-night press briefing. In a moment caught on camera, Zelenskyy was seen picking up the call but quickly asked Macron if he could call him back in 15 to 20 minutes as he was speaking to journalists. “Sorry Emmanuel, I was just having a conversation with some journalists,” he said before abruptly ending the call. The exchange, streamed live, showcased the close coordination between the two leaders. Zelenskyy later reassured reporters, saying, "We have a conversation on average once a day, he’s helping a lot." Shouting Match Between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘He Disrespected US, Can Come Back When He Is Ready for Peace,’ Says Trump (Watch Video).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Emmanuel Macron: ‘Can I Call You Back?’ During Live Briefing

