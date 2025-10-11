France President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as the country's Prime Minister on Friday, October 11, just days after the latter had resigned from the post earlier this week on Monday, October 6. “This is my duty,” Lecornu wrote on social media while accepting his reappointment, saying his mission was to “give France a budget and respond to the daily problems of our compatriots.” He added that anyone joining his new Cabinet must give up plans to run in the 2027 presidential race, promising instead “renewal and diversity of skills.” He further added that, “We must put an end to this political crisis that exasperates the French people and to this instability that is harmful to France's image and its interests." Sebastien Lecornu Resigns: France PM Steps Down a Day After Unveiling New Cabinet, President Emmanuel Macron Accepts Resignation .

'Out of Duty': Sebastien Lecornu on Being Reappointed as France PM

I accept - out of duty - the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic to do everything possible to provide France with a budget for the end of the year and to respond to the daily life problems of our compatriots. We must put an end to this political crisis... — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) October 10, 2025

