Puneet Gupta, the CEO of Astrotalk, recently revealed how his new driver's behaviour changed towards him after overhearing a phone call. The incident revealed how people's behaviour can change once money enters the picture. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Puneet Gupta said that he hired a driver for the first time. "3rd day he suddenly came to open the door for me. I was like, "bhai ye kya kar rhe ho?" "ye main kar lunga, aapne 2 min waste kar diye car start karne mein", the Noida-based founder said. The CEO of Astrotalk further revealed what could have prompted a sudden behaviour change in the driver. The CEO of the astrology platform said that a day earlier, he recalled that on the second day he was having a phone conversation where he mentioned a deal worth between INR 100 to 500 crore. "And suddenly he realised ki bada banda hai ye toh darwaja bhi kholna padega," Gupta added. The Astrotalk CEO summarised that his driver must have overheard the conversation and decided that Gupta was an important person, which could have led to a change in his behaviour.

He Realised Ki Bada Banda Hai Ye Toh, Says Puneet Gupta

Hired a driver for the first time. First 2 days were good. 3rd day he suddenly came to open the door for me. I was like, "bhai ye kya kar rhe ho?" "ye main kar lunga, aapne 2 min waste kar diye car start karne mein" he said, "sir ye toh kaam hai humara" i told him ki please… — Puneet Gupta (@iPuneetGupta) November 2, 2025

