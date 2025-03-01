Washington, DC, March 1: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "disrespected America" US President Donald Trump accused, in a post on Truth Social minutes after a contentious meeting between the leaders in the Oval Office. "I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump and Zelensky had been scheduled to give a joint presser at 1 p.m. following the signing of a framework mineral agreement, but the pre-planned arrangements were cancelled due to a showdown involving Trump, Zelensky and Vice President JD Vance. This shouting match was witnessed by WH officials, the media and the other Ukrainian officials. Shortly after Trump's message went out, The White House press pool confirmed the scheduled press conference had been cancelled. A grim-faced Zelensky left the West Wing two hours and 20 minutes after he arrived. ‘Make a Deal or We Are Out’: US President Donald Trump Warns Volodymyr Zelensky During Meeting in White House (Watch Video).

The Oval Office meeting began with warm exchanges and handshakes, with Trump at one point saying of Zelensky: "I think he's a great guy." But matters took an ugly turn after Zelensky attempted to explain Russian President Vladimir Putin's lack of diplomacy to Vance in a heated confrontation in front of live cameras and journalists. The vice president accused Zelensky of "litigating" in front of the world's press, criticized him for taking part in photo-ops with Democrats during the 2024 campaign, and said his remarks were "disrespectful" to the administration. Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Counterpart Donald Trump Turns Into Heated Argument at White House As Ukraine Seeks Security Assurances Against Future Russian Aggression From US (Watch Video).

Shouting Match Between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky

WATCH | Heated Oval Office clash—Trump to Zelensky: "…You're gambling with WWIII… You don’t have the cards right now…" Tense exchange as US President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance confront Zelensky over the Ukraine crisis.#Ukraine #USA #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/aSpOXsSsfN — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) February 28, 2025

Raising his voice, Trump called the Ukrainian president "disrespectful" and told him he should be thanking the US, saying, "You don't have the cards." "You are either going to make a deal or we're out and if we are out, you will fight it out. I don't think it's going to be pretty," he added. Trump and Zelensky were set to sign a deal that would have created a joint US-Ukraine fund investing in extracting the country's rare-earth mineral supply. Friday's meeting was supposed to ink a deal on rare earth minerals which are used to make a variety of tech products.

