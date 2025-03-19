Two activists from the environmental group “Last Generation” vandalised a Tesla dealership in Montreal, Canada, as part of a protest against “climate denial.” Ironically, Tesla is the world’s leading electric vehicle and solar power company. The activists, funded by the Climate Emergency Fund, accused Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, of “destroying democracies and spreading climate denial.” The group’s website claims, “We know we don’t have much time left. Climate tipping points are nearing as the world around us is being decimated.” The protesters were arrested at the scene. Critics find the attack paradoxical, as Tesla has been a major force in promoting sustainable energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Tesla Cars on Fire in US Video: Man Sets Several Tesla Vehicles Ablaze at Tesla Service Centre in Las Vegas, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Tesla Dealership Vandalised in Canada

NEW: Canadian Climate Change group vandalizes a Tesla dealership in Montreal Canada to protest against "climate denial." The Climate Change freaks are now vandalizing the top electric vehicle company in the world. You can't make this up. The protesters blamed Tesla, an EV and… pic.twitter.com/XaTC3oqbDu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2025

