Captain of the Thai football team, which was rescued from cave in 2018 has passed away. According to a report in BBC, the Thai football team captain died of a head injury in United Kingdom. He was 18. The deceased has been identified as Duangpetch Promthep. He was one of the 12 boys who were successfully rescued following a massive operation that went on for two weeks in Thailand. How India Helped in Thai Cave Rescue: Engineers From Maharashtra Contributed to The Evacuation.

Captain of the Thai Football Team Dies at 18

