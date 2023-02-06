A massive fire broke out today at a manufacturing facility in Chicago heights. The fire broke out at Morgan Li in the 11th and Washington street. The facility is completely engulfed in flames and has spread to adjacent buildings. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been provided at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown. Earthquake in Turkey: Hatay Airport Runway Splits in Two After Major Quake (Watch Video).

Chicago Heights Fire:

