The three earthquakes that rocked southern Turkey today have caused widespread damage in Turkey and Syria. This has also damaged the runway of Hatay Airport, in Turkey. It is believed that the earthquake is the strongest to hit Turkey in recorded history. More than 2300 people have lost their lives due to the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria. Earthquake in Turkey: Third Quake of Magnitude 6.0 On Richter Scale Strikes Turkey.

Runway Splits in Two:

WATCH: The only runway at Hatay Airport in southern Turkey tore open during the earthquake pic.twitter.com/TTykRNBYUQ — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)