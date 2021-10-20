Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2. The event originated and is mostly observed in Mexico is a celebration of life and death. And ahead of the Day of the Dead 2021, the streets of Mexico are decorated and how!

Colorful skulls inspired by the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo decorate the streets of Mexico City, as the capital prepares for the Day of the Dead pic.twitter.com/rMQziCmVfC — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

