Well-known news channel TalkTV's live debate over UK's next PM went off-air after the host of the debate, Kate McCann, fainted on live Television. The sources said that her condition is fine but the discussion could not be continued as per the medical supervisor's advice.

Conservative Party leaders debate halted after presenter Kate McCann fainted and collapsed, a source tells the BBC https://t.co/fxrXgdJ3wh — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 26, 2022

WATCH: Loud bang heard during debate for UK’s next prime minister before feed cuts out pic.twitter.com/LsC84Xbl9N — BNO News (@BNONews) July 26, 2022

