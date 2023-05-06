The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. This marks the first coronation since Charles’s mother, Elizabeth II, in 1953. Charles inherited the crown after the death of his mother on September 8, 2022. The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London, England, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Those interested can watch the live streaming of the coronation below. King Charles III Coronation: Charles To Be Crowned King in Thousand-Year-Old Coronation Ceremony.

King Charles III Coronation Live Streaming

