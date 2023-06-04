TV channels hacked in Crimea, broadcast video about upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive pic.twitter.com/5FGGE59L3D
— BNO News (@BNONews) June 4, 2023
Crimea TV Channels Reportedly Hacked
In the occupied Crimea, cable TV channels were hacked and a video of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry about the upcoming counteroffensive was broadcast.
Src: liveukraine_media pic.twitter.com/Xn06EOnuZQ
— Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) June 4, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)