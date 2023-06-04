A number of TV channels were reportedly hacked in Crimea. According to reports, broadcast of ‘Friday’ and ‘Rossiya’ TV channels were also hacked. On allegedly hacked channels in Crimea, a video of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine where the Ukrainian military called for informational silence before the counteroffensive was played. A video of TV channels in Crimea broadcasting the video of Ukrainian counteroffensive is widely circulated on social media.

TV Channels Hacked in Crimea:

TV channels hacked in Crimea, broadcast video about upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive pic.twitter.com/5FGGE59L3D — BNO News (@BNONews) June 4, 2023

Crimea TV Channels Reportedly Hacked

In the occupied Crimea, cable TV channels were hacked and a video of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry about the upcoming counteroffensive was broadcast. Src: liveukraine_media pic.twitter.com/Xn06EOnuZQ — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) June 4, 2023

