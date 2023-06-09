Ukraine claims its intelligence agencies intercepted a call that proves Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam. This week, the Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine was demolished. The hydroelectric Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine has reportedly suffered severe damage as a result of Ukraine's ongoing military war with Russia, according to footage and pictures posted on social media. Initial reports indicated that as the reservoir swiftly emptied into the Dnipro, dozens of towns in the area saw increased water level situation. Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine Destroyed, Dozens of Towns Face Risk of Flooding as Reservoir Quickly Emptying Out Into Dnipro (See Pics and Videos).

Nova Kakhovka Dam Blown Up by Russia, Claims Ukraine

BREAKING: Ukraine claims its intelligence agencies intercepted a call that proves Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 9, 2023

