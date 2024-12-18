The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Wednesday, December 18, that the US reported the first severe case of bird flu or H5N1 virus in a human. In a statement, the CDC said a patient was hospitalised in Louisiana with a severe case of the infection. The patient was exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks. A report by the news agency AFP on Tuesday said that since this outbreak began in 2022, a total of 61 cases have been reported. Bird Flu Outbreak in Us: Experts Sound Global Pandemic Risk Alert After H5N1 Virus Shows Potential for Human-to-Human Transmission.

Bird Flu in US

