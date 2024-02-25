Contagious stomach bug, also known as Norovirus that causes vomiting and diarrhea is spreading in the Northeast of US at an alarming rate, a recent data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed. As per reports, the region has been witnessing over 13% of norovirus tests come back positive, on average, since late January. The western states have the second highest impact, with a three-week positivity rate of 12%. Norovirus commonly known as the stomach flu, is not related to influenza, and spreads easily through hand-to-hand contact and contaminated surfaces. The virus can linger on objects and surfaces for days or even weeks, contributing to its rapid transmission. Norovirus Detected in 19 Students in Kerala, Know All About Highly-Contagious Virus, Its Symptoms and Causes.

Norovirus Surge in US:

