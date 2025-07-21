At least one person was killed and several others injured when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 trainer aircraft crashed into the Milestone College campus in Dhaka today, July 21. The dramatic impact sent students and staff fleeing as smoke and debris scattered across the grounds. Fire services and emergency responders rushed to the scene, battling small fires and tending to wounded civilians, including minors. Visuals from the scene show heavy smoke and debris scattered across the college campus as students run away from the site of the crash, as flames continue to rage. Daily Mail's 'Did 'Depressed' Air India Pilot Deliberately Crash Plane' Report Gets Backlash: Netizens Demand Action Against Publication Over Unverified News.

Exclusive‼️ 🚨 A f-7 trainer aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force has been reportedly crashed over Milestone College in capital Dhaka. 🔸 Many wounded students and civilians are being admitted into several hospitals.@Iyervval @Chellaney @Sanjay_Dixit @ANI @NIA_India @ShivAroor pic.twitter.com/t8BmZ1hL1y — BANGLADESH CRISIS 🇧🇩 (@BDcrisis) July 21, 2025

One person was killed as a Bangladesh air force training aircraft crashed in a college campus in the capital city of Dhaka today, a fire services official said: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025

